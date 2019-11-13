Cameroon: Suspected murderers of final year medical student under custody in Yaounde

The suspected killers of Cedric Momo, the final year medical student whose body was discovered in the Mfoundi waters last November 6, 2019 have reportedly been apprehended by security forces, sources have said.

According to sources, the individuals whose identities have been withheld for further enquiry were apprehended by security forces of the Yaounde IV police station two days after the student’s lifeless body was discovered and are currently under custody.

Reports say Cedric Momo was last seen on the 3rd of November 2019 when he left the house with some of his friends at about 11pm.

Family members announced his disappearance and unfortunately for them, Cedric’s lifeless body was found three days later.

Some sources have it that according to the sister’s testimony, after an autopsy was carried out on the brother’s body, it was discovered he was seriously beaten up, before been thrown in the Mfoundi river.

Reports say it is thanks to the testimony of a local merchant of the Mvog-Atangana Mballa market that the police could lay hands on the suspected assassins.

The merchant reportedly disclosed the identity of the aggressors she said she saw running after Cedric on that faithful day he was seen for the last time.

For the time being, nothing is certain on what exactly happened to Cedric Momo as investigations opened by the police continue.