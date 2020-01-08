Cameroon: Suspected separatists set ablaze ELECAM office in Misaje, NW region

Suspected Ambazonia fighters have reportedly set ablaze ELECAM’s Head office in Misaje, a town and commune in Donga Mantung Division of the North West region of Cameroon, sources have said.

The act was reportedly carried out in the night of Tuesday January 7, 2020.

According to sources from the region, Ambazonia fighters have claimed responsibility over the burning of the office.

Sources say they disclosed that the act is in a bit to send out a warning signal that there shall be no Legislative and Municipal elections in that part of the country.

During his traditional end of year address to the nation, President Paul Biya had said that security measures would be taken and if need be reinforced especially in the restive North West and South West regions to ensure the elections are held and Cameroonians all through the country go to the different polls to exercise their voting right.

In line with this declaration, 350 gendarmes have been deployed to the South West region of Cameroon where they are already on mission to insure security before, during and after the elections.

Other gendarmes have been announced for the North West region.