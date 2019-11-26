Cameroon: Suspects accused of sexually abusing recently missing school girls arrested

Four of the five suspects accused of sexually abusing three young secondary school girls from a private school in Yaounde, Centre region of Cameroon who were recently declared missing have been arrested by elements of the National Gendarmerie.

According to reports, after kidnapping the three girls, the suspects compelled them to all forms of sexual exploitation in Mfou, a town on the outskirt of Cameroon’s political capital, Yaounde for about three weeks, before they were brought to book by security forces.

Sources say they were apprehended after a crackdown was launched by the National Gendarmerie, following a complaint filed in by the parents of the girls who reported their daughters had gone missing.

The three young girls had escaped from their houses after they were beaten for truancy.

They agreed amongst themselves to hide in the village house of one of them. Unfortunately for them when they got there, they were kidnapped by some five men to an unknown destination, where they became sex slaves.

Narrating their ordeal, one of the girls said one of the guys forced her to have sex with five guys per night and if she complained, she was beaten.

According to the young girl, each sexual act cost 2000 frs and sometimes it was paid with cigarettes.

The four suspects aged between 20 and 30 are currently detained at the Mvog Betsi Gendarmerie Brigade as investigations have been launched to track down their last accomplice.