Cameroon: SW Chiefs urged to check activities of Separatist fighters

The Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute have called on traditional rulers of the six departments in the crisis-hit South West region of Cameroon to check the activities of separatist fighters in their respective areas of command.

Presiding over a meeting with the Chiefs Wednesday December 16 in Buea, the Head of Government prescribed the reactivation of Council police among other measures to check the increasing activities of gunmen in the region recently targeting traditional rulers.

He told the custodians of the tradition of the people to mobilise their communities and work with the administration to ensure the security of their people.

The Head of Government equally extended President Biya’s condolences to the Chiefs for the killing of their peer, Emmanuel Ikome, Chief of Dipanda Mile 14 village last Sunday December 13.

Recently, traditional rulers have been the targets of separatists in the region fighting for a separate State they call Ambazonia.

In one month, two Chiefs were killed by unidentified gunmen. Last Sunday, another Chief was killed in captivity.

Two of his peers kidnaped alongside him earlier that Sunday were later on released thanks to the intervention of defence and security forces.