Life › Life

Happening now

Cameroon: SW Chiefs urged to check activities of Separatist fighters

Published on 16.12.2020 at 18h23 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright

The Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute have called on traditional rulers of the six departments in the crisis-hit South West region of Cameroon to check the activities of separatist fighters in their respective areas of command.

Presiding over a meeting with the Chiefs Wednesday December 16 in Buea, the Head of Government prescribed the reactivation of Council police among other measures to check the increasing activities of gunmen in the region recently targeting traditional rulers.

He told the custodians of the tradition of the people to mobilise their communities and work with the administration to ensure the security of their people.

The Head of Government equally extended President Biya’s condolences to the Chiefs for the killing of their peer, Emmanuel Ikome, Chief of Dipanda Mile 14 village last Sunday December 13.

Recently, traditional rulers have been the targets of separatists in the region fighting for a separate State they call Ambazonia.

In one month, two Chiefs were killed by unidentified gunmen. Last Sunday, another Chief was killed in captivity.

Two of his peers kidnaped alongside him earlier that Sunday were later on released thanks to the intervention of defence and security forces.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top