Cameroon: SW Governor condemns brutal assassination of Mamfe Mayor

The South West regional Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai has strongly condemned the murder of the Mayor of Mamfe, Priestley Ojong by a group of suspected armed separatists in an ambush on his way to his native Eshobi, in Manyu Division, South West region of Cameroon.

According to a release issued by Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai this Monday, the late Mayor was tricked that fighters were about to drop their arms in Eshobi and on his way to the locality, his car was ambushed and he received a gunshot in the head and died on the spot.

The release informs that in the course of this same incidence, the two soldiers escorting him to Eshobi were seriously injured and immediately rushed to the Mamfe District Hospital.

“While vehemently condemning this odious and barbaric act, the Governor exalts political, religious and traditional authorities of the region…to step up efforts to bring these armed groups out of their various hide outs where they are taking refuge to continue perpetrating hideous crimes such as the assassination of a locally elected authority…” The release reads.

While reiterating the determination of the State to ensure the security of the population of the region, he called on all living forces to actively collaborate towards a final return to peace in the region.

Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai equally called on active Right groups to denounce this odious crime committed on a locally elected authority whose sole desire was to serve his community by working toward a return to peace.