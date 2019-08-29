Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon : SW Governor dismisses reports of lockdown-triggered exodus

Published on 30.08.2019 at 00h28 by JournalduCameroun

The Governor of the South West region Bernard Okalia Bilai has dismissed reports the population of the region is fleeing because a separatist-imposed lockdown.

The Mile 17 Motor park was crowded with passengers trying to leave the region at the weekend amidst reports they are fleeing from an announced lockdown operation from separatists.

However, the Governor of the South West region, after a brief visita t the park sdismissed such reports and called on the population to remain calm.

Bernard Okalia Bilai said those leaving the region are holiday makers who are returning to their regions ahead of school resumption.

The governor assured tranporters and the population at the park of government’s efforts to ensure their security and safety and called on them to remain calm and go about their daily activities.

