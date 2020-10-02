Few days to the start of the new school year, education stakeholders in the South West Region have been called upon to mobilise all necessary resources to ensure a smooth start of classes.

The call was made by Governor Bernard OkaliaBilai, during a meeting that brought together actors in the education sector, Regional Delegates in various capacities as well as defence and security officers.

The meeting that took place at the Conference hall of the Governor’s Office had on agenda, to brainstorm on ways to ensure that the upcoming school year is a success despite challenges faced in the region andto guard against any incidence that might interrupt school doors from opening.

Governor Okalia then called on various services of the Region to be watchful against anyone wanting to stir up trouble with the coming of the school year starting October 5.To this end, it was resolved that, parents should make an effort to accompany their children to school.

Dr. Mbua Hannah Etonde and Madam Dorothy Motaze, Regional Delegates for Secondary and Basic Education respectively, noted that all anti COVID19 measures prescribed by the Government would be respected in all the schools within the region. To them, that is the only way to makecampuses safe for teachers, learners and visitors.

As far as health and security is concerned, various stakeholders added their voices to seek better ways through which pupils and student could be safer on campuses. Proposals were equally made by various individuals and resolutions were arrived at that people should be able to report in case of an incident.

On how the Teacher’s Day celebrations on October 5, it was agreed that, the main message to be sent across the Region on this day should be children returning to schools. It was therefore proposed that all celebrations on Teacher’s Day should be organised on school campuses with the aim of calling parents to allow their kids to return to the classrooms.

Actors in the defence and security services maintained that proper measures have been taken so far to ensure the security of the population continuously. To this end, security free numbers were given so that people could call in case of an emergency.