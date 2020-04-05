Cameroon: SW Governor sets additional measures to fight Coronavirus

The Governor of the South West Region Bernard Okalia Bilai has set more stringent measures to in a bid to fight against the spread of the COVID-19 in the region.

After last week’s meeting in Yaounde with the Ministers of Transport, Public Health and Territorial Administration to map out ways to better fight the virus in the regions, Bernard Okalia Bilai immediately swung into action with a coordination meeting at the regional level.

Thus, in addition to the thirteen measures prescribed by government to help avoid the spread of the virus, the Governor of the South West Region has equally prohibited the consumption of drinks and food stuff in bars and leisure places.

Bernard Bilai said the measure is to avoid people over crowding in these areas which could serve as a breeding ground for the rapid transmission of the virus while the various administrative authorities in the region have been urged to strictly respect the implementation of the measures. However, residents could still buy their drinks and food stuff and take them home for consumption.

Still in line with the social distancing measure, the Governor of the South West Region ordered the Buea Council to look for an extra piece of land to help decongest the Great Soppo market which was immediately done.

In addition, the Governor has made it an obligation for all those visiting public offices in the region to put on protective masks.