Cameroon: SW Region braces up for school resumption

As preparations for the new school year intensify across the country, parents in the South West Region are making great effort to ensure their children answer present on day one of school resumption.

Even though the Region still faces a lot of challenges owing to the effects of the socio-political crisis and the novel COVID19 pandemic, some business sectors involved in the back to school race are gearing up in view of the commencement of studies.

Some business persons in Buea have acknowledged they are yet to feel the back to school effervescence. That notwithstanding, they hope things will get better with time as soon as the school bells start ringing on October 5.

On Tuesday September 29, at the Buea Central market, one of the largest markets within the Buea Municipality, inhabitants rush to get individual supplies. With a lot of buying and selling going on someone might think vendors of school books, uniforms, bags, shoes, and other school needs are making brisk business but that is practically not the case.

Traders in school supplies such as uniforms complain business is slow.FongangSimo, a tailor at the Buea Town market has been a sewing for close to three decades. Usually atsuch period he would have uniforms on commands from various private institutions.

‘‘I used to supply uniforms for an entire school in past years but presently I have just a school uniform in my shop. The COVID19 pandemic has worsened the situation’’ he admitted.

Although sales are timid, Scholar Naene a vendor in school uniform fabricis optimistic things will change during the first week of school reopening.

‘‘Due to the COVID19 outbreak I am yet to finish with the stock for last year. We have materials here for over a year now that we are currently selling. My shop is often filled at this time of the year but with the uncertainty brought about by the crisis and COVID19 I have to be cautious while buying’’Naene said.

Considering the fact that most people engage mostly in last minute preparations as far as the back to school period is concerned, vendors of school supplies continue to nurse the hope that business will boom in the days ahead.