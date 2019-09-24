Cameroon: SW Separatists to participate in dialogue through phone conferencing

Ambazonia fighters in Fako Division, South West region of Cameroon are due to participate at the major national dialogue convened by President Paul Biya through telephone conferencing, reports have said.

According to reports, Separatists in Fako Division have entered a commitment to partake in the national dialogue primarily aimed at seeking solutions to the Anglophone crisis through a telephone conference.

The commitment of the Ambazonia fighters, reports say is part of the contribution from the Fako Conference of Traditional Rulers given to the Governor of the South West region through the Senior Divisional Officer for Fako, Emmanuel Engamba Ledoux.

After the announce of the convening of a major national dialogue by President Paul Biya, separatists had condemned the initiative, saying they will not be part of it.

President Paul Biya on Tuesday September 10, 2019 announced the convening of a major national dialogue to seek lasting lasting solutions to the Anglophone crisis, instructing Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute to lead the dialogue.

Since then, PM Dion Ngute has been holding consultative meetings to receive proposals from all delegations ahead of the national event slated to hold from September 30 to October 4, 2019 at the Yaounde Conference Centre.