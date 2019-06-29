Cameroon: Swiss police clash with anti Biya protesters in Geneva

Anti riot police on Saturday June 29 clashed with hundreds of Cameroonian protesters in Geneva as they attempted to force their way to the intercontinental hotel where the Head of State Paul Biya is lodged.

Anti riot police used tear gas and water canons to displace the protesters who are calling on the Swiss government to evict the Head of State from the Intercontinetal hotel.

The protest organised by a group that calls itself BAS-‘Brigade Anti Sardinard’- brought hundreds of Cameroonians who are calling for the release of Maurice Kamto and an end to the violence in the North West and South West regions of the country.

Unfortunately for the protesters, the road leading to the Intercontinental hotel which was blocked by anti riot police who later pushed back the protesters with tear gas and sprayed water.

Saturday’s scenes have drawn condemnation from the government of Cameroon with the Minister of Cameroon describing the protests as an attempt to give the nation a bad image to the international community.

The activists of the BAS have however vowed to continue with their actions.