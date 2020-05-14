The President of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga has revealed she has held discussions with the Head of State over the crisis in the North West and South West Regions as well as other issues plaguing Cameroon.

In a tweet on Thursday evening, the President of the Swiss Confederation said they discussed on possible solutions to the crisis in the North West and South West Regions as well as the humanitarian and health crises in the country.

“Glad to have exchanged views with President Paul Biya today on the health and humanitarian cooperation in Cameroon as well as on Switzerland’s commitment to finding solutions in the North West and South West,” Simonetta Sommaruga tweeted.

Switzerland has been active in in seeking a solution to the crisis in the North West and South West Regions though several mediation attempts between the government and armed have failed to take place.

The discussions with the Head of State comes just 24 hours after Paul Biya granted an audience to Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General François Louçemy Fall as both men also discussed on the situation in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

Early this week, a report from Crux revealed the UN Secretary General and Pope Francis have put pressure on the Head of State to seek proper solutions to the crisis in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon.