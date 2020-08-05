A delegation from the Embassy of Switzerland in Cameroon has rounded off a visit in Buea, South West Region of Cameroon where they met with some stakeholders to evaluate the humanitarian situation in the city.

The Swiss Embassy said the main objective of the visit was an evaluation of the humanitarian situation as well as the needs of the population.

“…the delegation met with the main humanitarian actors, the various partners of Switzerland and paid courtesy visits to religious, regional and local authorities,” the Swiss Embassy said.

Switzerland has been an actor behind the scenes in seeking solutions to resolve the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

The Swiss Humanitarian Dialogue last year revealed it had held talks with some factions of the separatist movements in the diaspora but the talks have not progressed since then as sporadic fightings continue to be recorded in the Anglophone regions.