Cameroon: Switzerland denies ‘sealing’ partnership with Buea Council

The Swiss Embassy in Cameroon has denied sealing any sort of partnership with the Buea Council after a courtesy visit earlier this week.

A delegation from the Embassy of Switzerland in Cameroon has been in the South West Region to evaluate the humanitarian situation as well as pay courtesy visits to local authorities, one of them the Mayor of the Buea Council.

After the audience with Mayor David Mafani Namange, the Buea Council Facebook page relayed the information, stating the “in the course of the audience, Mayor David Mafani sealed a partnership deal between the Buea Council and the Swiss government especially councils in Switzerland with the aim of boosting the tourism potential of the City of Legendary Hospitality”.

However, the Swiss Embassy denied the claims in a post on their official Facebook Page stressing no partnership of any kind had been discussed or signed with the Buea authorities.

The Buea Council has since edited the ‘partnership’ portion of the post which was equally brandished by separatist activists as a negotiation deal to end the conflict in the Anglophone regions.