The Buea chapter of the National Syndicate of the Higher Teachers Trade Union, Synes-UB has called on the administration of the University of Buea to postpone the resit examinations.

The exams are scheduled to start tomorrow but Synes says the lockdown imposed by Ambazonia separatists in the North West and South West regions might hinder several students from writing.

Synes-UB has thus urged officials of the Univerity of Buea to push the exams forward to a safer period.

Parts of Buea were completely shutdown today as a result of the traditional Monday ghost towns as well as a lockdown called by a faction of the separatist movement which is supposed to start today.