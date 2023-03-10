Cameroon : Syrup “Naturcold” Kills Three Children in South West Region

The regional delegate of the Ministry of Public Health for the South-West issued a communiqué yesterday, 9 March, to warn about the circulation of an unauthorised syrup.

This syrup, “Naturcold” has already caused the death of three children in the health district of Tombel, said Dr. Filbert Eko Eko, the regional delegate.

According to this official, “Naturcold” contains two active elements that present health risks and that would be the cause of these three deaths. “Moreover, according to the Directorate of Pharmacy, Medicines and Laboratories of the Ministry of Public Health, this syrup has no authorisation for sale, which means that the sale of this drug is illegal,” says Dr. Eko Eko.

The government has been fighting against fake and street medicines for several years. A multi-sectoral National Committee for the fight against fake medicines and illicit trafficking of pharmaceutical products has been created for this purpose. In addition, the Ministry of Public Health presented in October 2021 a seven-point strategy to fight against fake medicines. In November 2022, the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie, announced that his department was working on the creation of a National Agency for Medicines. This agency will regulate the drug market and strengthen the fight against street drugs.