› Health

Happening now

Cameroon : Syrup “Naturcold” Kills Three Children in South West Region

Published on 10.03.2023 at 16h00 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Naturcold _ Medics Blacklists drug

The regional delegate of the Ministry of Public Health for the South-West issued a communiqué yesterday, 9 March, to warn about the circulation of an unauthorised syrup.

This syrup, “Naturcold” has already caused the death of three children in the health district of Tombel, said Dr. Filbert Eko Eko, the regional delegate.

According to this official, “Naturcold” contains two active elements  that present health risks and that would be the cause of these three deaths. “Moreover, according to the Directorate of Pharmacy, Medicines and Laboratories of the Ministry of Public Health, this syrup has no authorisation for sale, which means that the sale of this drug is illegal,” says Dr. Eko Eko.

The government has been fighting against fake and street medicines for several years. A multi-sectoral National Committee for the fight against fake medicines and illicit trafficking of pharmaceutical products has been created for this purpose. In addition, the Ministry of Public Health presented in October 2021 a seven-point strategy to fight against fake medicines. In November 2022, the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie, announced that his department was working on the creation of a National Agency for Medicines. This agency will regulate the drug market and strengthen the fight against street drugs.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top