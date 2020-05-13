Cameroon: Systematic checks against non-respect of anti-COVID-19 measures begin tomorrow in Yaounde

A systematic check against the non-respect of anti-COVID-19 measures, including the mandatory wearing of face masks in public places and the observance of the social distancing measure begins in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde Thursday May 14.

The information is contained in a release issued by the Senior Divisional Officer for the Mfoundi Division, Centre region of Cameroon Jean Claude Tsila Tuesday evening.

According to the release, the checks that begin Thursday May 14 will be carried out in Sub-Divisional areas by competent authorities and forces of law and order.

The latter will watch over the respect of the social distancing measure and the mandatory wearing of face masks in public places including taxis, churches, bars and other leisure areas, less obeserved since the ease on some COVID-19 restrictive measures by the Government.

According to Jean Claude Tsila’s communique, motor bike riders and other public transport drivers plus their passengers caught without a face mask on will see their motorcycles and cars impounded.

In the same light, bars, places of worships and other leisure areas who will not respect COVID-19 barrier measures will be closed down temporarily.

And as for citizens who will be caught in the streets without a face mask on, they will be arrested and released after they must have put on their face mask.

These checks Jean Claude Tsila says come as a result of the unserious behaviours noticed on the part of Cameroonians in observing COVID-19 measures since the Government relaxed some of the restrictions so as to limit the economic impact of the virus on the national economy.