Cameroon takes its First Seat on WHO Executive Board

On behalf of the African group (47 African countries), Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health spoke on Wednesday 31 May 2023 at WHO headquarters on the occasion of the 153rd session of the Executive Board of this international organisation.

The African group, which chose Cameroon to speak on its behalf, encouraged Member States to improve the level of implementation of the decentralised evaluations provided for in the work plan. The speech by the member of the Cameroon government focused on the Annual Progress Report on the implementation of evaluation activities.

He pointed out that the revitalisation of the global evaluation network offers an excellent opportunity to increase the number of member countries benefiting from capacity building in evaluation, in order to further expand the list of evaluation experts and quality assurance advisors needed, in particular for the generalisation of decentralised evaluations. Incidentally, the number of experts available to carry out evaluations in line with best practice will increase in those member countries which do not have sufficient human resources for their own health programme evaluation needs.

In addition, the financing of evaluations by the own funds of programmes and projects, as in other United Nations agencies, will make it possible, as the report indicates, to increase the resources needed for training, and to strengthen the WHO’s indispensable capacities for accountability, with a view to generalising the culture of results-based management at all levels of the organisation.