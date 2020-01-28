Cameroon takes measures to prevent possible importation of deadly Coronavirus

Health officials have disclosed that Cameroon is taking measures to protect her airports against any possible importation of the Chinese deadly Coronavirus as cases of newly infected persons rises to over 4,500 and the dead toll to 106.

According to officials, this killer virus which is still to get a vaccine could be brought into Cameroon by travellers from China and other European countries where cases of infected persons have been recorded.

To reassure Cameroonians, the Minister of Public health, Prof Malachie Manaouda has disclosed that as part of epidemiological surveillance, measures are underway to prevent any possible importation of the deadly virus.

Speaking on State media, a senior official in the Ministry of Public health hinted that at the different airports, there is a mechanic able to detect carriers of the virus.

Notwithstanding this measure and other epidemiological ones underway, Cameroonians have been urged to observe some hygienic practices involving the constant cleaning of hands.

The Coronavirus is an epidemic that cause diseases in mammals and birds. In humans, the virus causes respiratory infections which are typically mild but, in rare cases, can be lethal.

The symptoms include running nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and the feeling of being unwell.

According to reports, the virus so far has no vaccine and the only way to protect oneself against it is through prevention.