Cameroon takes over chairmanship of COMIFAC

Cameroon’s Minister of Forestry and wild life Jules Doret Ndongo is the new chairperson of the Council of Ministers of the Central African Forests Commission dubbed COMIFAC for the next two years.

Jules Doret Ndongo took over his Rwandan counterpart Vincent Biruta yesterday in Yaounde during the opening ceremony of the 10th session of the Council of Ministers of the Central African Forests Commission chaired by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute.

Well aware of the challenges awaiting him, Cameroon’s Minister of forestry and wild life said he will oversee the execution of the classical missions of COMIFAC which are sustainable management of the natural and forestry resources and wild life, as well as the preservation of the ecosystems of the Congo basin.

COMIFAC is the principal political and technical forum for guidance, coordination, harmonization and decision making in the conservation and sustainable management of forest and Savannah ecosystems in Central Africa.

It was reportedly created some 20years ago under the initiative of Cameroon’s President Paul Biya.