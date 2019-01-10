Cameroon: Talba Malla tasked to continue “exceptional” management of Sonara

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Public Contracts Ibrahim Talba Malla has been tasked to take necessary measures to ensure continuity at the helmn of the National Oil Refinery, Sonara.

Ibrahim Talba Malla, General Manager of Sonara before was appointed to head the Public Contracts Ministry on Friday January 4.

While waiting for the appointment of a new General Manager, the Secretary General at the Presidency Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh has signed a note on the instructions of the Head of State tasking Talba Malla to ensure continuity.

Several vaccums were created at the level of various Ministries, Council, as well as public structures following the January 4 cabinet reshuffle and the Head of State is now expected to appoint new persons to fill these vaccums.