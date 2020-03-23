Cameroon taps from chinese experience to fight Coronavirus

Cameroonian experts from the National Center for Emergency Health Operations and their counterparts from 23 other African countries have been drilled on various ways to fight the COVID-19.

They were drilled last week by doctors and medical experts and officials in China during a video conference.

During the exchange, Chinese experts shared information as well as best practices on the fight against COVID-19. They equally shared the experience acquired in prevention and control, and answered questions asked by their African counterparts.

At the end of the session highly appreciated by the Cameroonian experts, they expressed optimism the experience will not only to help treat patients but equally advance research back home to find an acceptable treatment for the virus.

They also expressed their gratitude to China for the strong solidarity and support for Cameroon in various ways, which reflect the fraternal friendship between the two countries.

Last week’s training came just days after experts at the Ministry of Scientific Research and Innovation got to work to study the evolution of the virus in Cameroon and how they could seek possible solutions.