Cameroon-Tax Collection: CFA F 818 Billion Collected In The First Quarter Of 2023

The information came out from the monthly coordination meeting of the central and decentralized services of the Directorate General of Taxes (DGI) chaired by Roger Athanase Meyong, the new Director of the institution.

Roger Athanase Meyong enters his new position as Director General of Taxes with good figures. For the first quarter of 2023, CFA F 818 billion in revenue was collected. This represents a collection rate of 107.5%. Compared to the same period, one year ago, this performance is up by 104.1 billion CFA francs or 14.6%.

According to the DGI, this performance is justified by “the consolidation of the achievements of the dematerialization of tax procedures and the contribution of new resources of the 2023 finance law, notably the increase in stamp duty rates.

According to data published by the General Directorate of Taxes, at the end of the monthly coordination meeting of central and decentralised officials of the tax administration, this performance is driven by non-oil revenues which reached 694 billion out of a projection of 676 billion. Compared to the first quarter of last year, when the said revenue stood at 623 billion, there was an increase of 70.7 billion in absolute value and 11.3% in relative value.

Revenue from tax on oil companies amounted to CFA F 33.3 billion in the period under review. They are up by 17 billion (+51%) year-on-year.