Cameroon: Taxi driver sent to early grave by police in Douala

Published on 24.07.2020 at 14h23 by journalduCameroun

A taxi driver is reported to have given up the ghost after he was arrested and allegedly tortured by police officers in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon for the none payment of a fine for improper parking.

According to a report aired on the 8pm news of Douala-based Equinox TV Channel, thirty-eight years old Mitterrand Tchouateun Njia, taxi driver living in Douala was arrested by elements of the Public security police station of Douala VI during a routine check for poor parking.

Unable to pay the fine levied on him, Mitterrand was allegedly arrested and detained at the police unit where he was purportedly tortured for days, in the course of which his physical health deteriorated.

His family alerted, Mitterrand was rushed to the New-Bell Kassalafam District hospital where he unfortunately succumbed to his wounds Thursday July 23.

The family is said to have denounced his arrest and torture that sent him to an early grave.

 

