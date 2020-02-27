Cameroon: Taxi drivers go on strike over ‘illegal’ security ckecks

Activities are grounded in Buea, South West Region of Cameroon after taxi drivers decided to go on strike on Thursday morning.

The drivers all decided to stage a sit down strike this morning to protest against the security in the town and the harassment they face from armed men as well as security forces.

Most of the taxis were parked this morning infront of the Molyko Omnisports stadium as the drivers insist the administration must provide solutions to their problems.

The Divisional Officer of Buea went down to the scene to discusss with the drivers who insist the several ‘illegal’ police check points mounted around town should be dismantled. They told the Divisional Officer that they are harassed and extorted on a daily basis by these security officers.

In return, the Divisional Officer urged them to return to work while promising the administration will move swiftly to provide solutions.