Cameroon – Taxi Prices : Government Officially Increases Prices

The government unveiled the new tariffs on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, a week after a consultation meeting with transport unions.

In a decree signed on Wednesday, February 15, the Minister of Commerce, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana endorsed the increase in transport prices in Cameroun. With this order, the rates for urban transport by taxi, peri-urban and interurban by bus and bus are increasing throughout the national territory.

For taxi transport within the city, day pick-up increases from 250 FCFA to 300 FCFA. After 10 p.m., the user will now pay 350 FCFA and no longer 300 FCFA. The daytime deposit race will now cost FCFA 2500, an increase of FCFA 500. This same amount is increased for the night deposit, which will now cost 3000 FCFA.

The Minister’s note also mentions baggage costs for peri-urban and intercity transport. For this purpose, all baggage weighing less than 15 kg is transported free of charge, regardless of the distance. From 15 to 50 kg, prices are respectively 350 FCFA for a distance of less than 100 km; 450 FCFA for a distance ranging between more than 100 and 200 km; 550 FCFA for a distance ranging from more than 200 to 400 km and 650 FCFA for more than 400 km.

And from 50 to 200 kg, prices are respectively 600 FCFA for a distance of less than 100 km; 700 FCFA for a distance ranging between more than 100 and 200 km; 875 FCFA for a distance ranging from more than 200 to 400 km and 1000 FCFA for more than 400 km.