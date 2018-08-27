Cameroon: Tchiroma to address drug consumption, school resumption today

Life › Education

Published on 27.08.2018

Issa Tchiroma Bakary

Cameroon’s Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary is expected to talk on drug consumption among  youth today.

The Government Spokesman will chair a press conference in Yaounde this morning to present the worrying phenomenon of drug consumption and abuse among Cameroonian youths.

Going by official statistics, drug consumption is on a steady increase among students in Cameroon who end up dropping out from school.

The event which will take place few days to official school reopening for the 2018/2019 academic year, will also be a platform for the Minister to present the state of affairs in the North West, South West and Far North Regions of Cameroon.

