Cameroon: Teacher, student severely injured after Mamfe school shooting

A teacher and student are currently receiving treatment at a health centre in Mamfe, Manyu division in the South West Region after they were shot by gunmen, sources have confirmed.

According to reports, armed men fired shots into the campus of the Donayo Nursery, Primary and Secondary School In Mamfe early on Saturday morning as students were on campus before taking off.

A teacher and a student were seriously injured but survived the shooting as they were transported to a health centre for treatment while the students and pupils immediately dispersed and returned to their homes.

This is the latest in a series of attacks on schools in the restive North West and South West regions of Cameroon where soldiers have been battling against separatists for th past four years.