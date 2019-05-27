Cameroon: Teachers urged to massively attend corpse removal of beheaded Colleague

Teachers of all sectors and levels have been urged to come out massively in black attires at the corpse removal of late Wountai Voundou, teacher who was abducted, killed, mutilated and body parts publicly disposed last week in Bamenda.

The call was made by Anglophone teachers trade unions found in the North West and South West regions of the country in a release made public Saturday May 25, 2019.

“We call on teachers of all sectors and levels to come out massively in black on Wednesday May 29, 2019, and accompany the remains of our deceased brother from the mortuary to the RDSE, NW, from where they will be dispatched to his home town, Guider, in the North region of Cameroon.” Part of the two-page document read.

The Trade Unionists equally condemned attacks on the education family in the restive regions and appealed on all to join hands for peace to return.

They noted that their sit down strike in November 2016, was peaceful and regretted it was later transformed into a full blown war, depriving kids from going to school.

The Anglophone crisis that is going to three years today has caused a lot of irreparable damage, human loss and sent many out of their comfort zones.