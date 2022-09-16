Cameroon : Teacher’s Whip sends Student in Operation Ward

A F4 student was rushed to hospital on September 15th 2022, after being beaten by a guidance counsellor at Ambam Technical High School.

The counselling session turned into an altercation between the counselor and a student at Ambam Technical High School in the South Region. Mr. Aimé Valère Epole was counseling the F4 students when suddenly he exchanged severe blows with a student who might have wronged him . An altercation ensued between the teacher and the 17 year old student, Ulrich Ngane Ateba. The teacher’s blows to the latter plunged him into a state of shock.

Transported to the Ebolowa Regional Hospital, the victim will undergo surgery. Health professionals say he arrived in a state of shock. Having had a shock in the left flank, he had a ruptured spleen. This required an operation to put him out of danger. Until the last news, the young boy was in hospital.

Following the announcement of the news of the occurrence of violence in schools, the Minister of Secondary Education went to the scene. Pauline Nalova Lyonga, after learning about the circumstances and the contours of the act, reiterated her position. For her, the teacher, who is a pedagogue, should in no way be at the origin of a student’s misfortune or of violence in the school environment. Their role is to supervise and protect learners.

Violence in schools is a deep-rooted phenomenon in Cameroon. The act of the Ambam Technical High School, one of the first serious ones of the 2022-2023 school year, has resurrected the debate. After two weeks of classes, several other minor acts were recorded in the city and in the countryside.