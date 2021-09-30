› Health

Happening now

Cameroon: Team set up to prob controversial death of teenager at Yaounde hospital

Published on 30.09.2021 at 12h22 by JournalduCameroun

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has set up a team to investigate the death of 22-year old Hilaire Ayissi who passed away under suspicious circumstances at the Yaounde Central Hospital.

The team of investigators will be led by the Inspector General of Medical and Paramedical Services at the Public Health Ministry, Dr. Zoa Nnanga.

The team was put in place on Wednesday, September 29 after the Minister of Public Health paid a visit to the family of the deceased to console them.

This follows days of controversy after the death of the young Hilaire at the Yaounde Central Hospital with the family blaming health personnel at the facility for his death.

The family is equally accusing the hospital of mutilating the boy’s corpse, claims the hospital has totally denied and has promised to carry out a post mortem to determine the real cause of his death.

 

