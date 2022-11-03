Business › Other sectors

Cameroon : Telecoms Operators Singled Out for Poor Internet Services

Published on 03.11.2022 at 11h25 by JDC

Telecommunication

The Telecommunications Regulatory Agency  has served formal notices to Orange Cameroon, MTN Cameroon,  Nexttel and Camtel, after several missions to evaluate the monitoring systems of the quality of service offered to subscribers by these telecommunications operators.

 

 

The Telecommunication Agency reproaches them  of “important failures attributable” noted in particular with regard to the quality of service, coverage and performance of access networks, tariff offers and the use of radio frequencies, says its director general, Philemon Zo’o Zame, in a statement published Tuesday, November 1.

Also, these formal notices have been sent to them “with a view to immediately remedy this situation which is detrimental to consumers of electronic communications products and services“, explains the general manager. The regulator assures that it intends to ensure that the “optimal provision” of electronic communications services is restored by the said operators “as soon as possible”. If not, the latter will be exposed to the sanctions provided for by the regulations in force. Mobile phone subscribers regularly complain about network problems. A few days ago, it was difficult, if not impossible, to make calls, send SMS, connect to the Internet or make transactions via mobile money payment systems.

No official communication was made on the subject. However, some subscribers have received an SMS from their operator announcing that the “disruptions” recorded on the network have now been repaired. Art generally blames telecom operators for the persistent degradation of the quality of service of electronic communications networks, despite the firm commitments made by these companies during the multiple consultations on the implementation of the recommendations from the audit of the quality of service and network coverage committed by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (Minpostel) in 2017.

