Cameroon: Ten killed in suicide attack in Far North region

At least ten civilians are reported dead and fourteen others injured, amongst whom ten seriously following a suicide bomb attack Sunday night in a village in the Mayo Sava Division, Far North region of Cameroon, a release from the Minister of Defence confirms.

According to the release, the attack was perpetrated by two young boys suspected of belonging to the Boko Haram Jihadist group who activated their explosives late that Sunday night.

“At about 10pm, two young boys found themselves under a street lamb located in the vicinity of the Government Primary School and the traditional chiefdom of the Blama Kamsoulou neighbourhood, Amchide area…carrying explosive charges that they immediately activated…” part of the release reads.

The simultaneous explosion, the release indicates, caused death and distress amongst the people present on the site.

“Ten civilians dead including the suicide bombers, and fourteen wounded out of which ten seriously.”

The victims were reportedly taken to the Mora District Hospital in the Far North region and an investigation opened by the Territorial Gendarmerie Brigade to put more light on the suicide attack.

The Far North region of Cameroon has been hit since 2014 by Boko Haram fighters making incursions from North East Nigeria.

The Islamic group has reportedly left more than 1,200 people dead and many others displaced in Cameroon since it began its campaign.