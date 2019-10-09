Cameroon: Ten more Ambazonia fighters drop weapons in restive SW region

Some ten ex-Ambazonia fighters from Ndian Division in the South West region of Cameroon are reported to have dropped down their weapons, promising to be exemplary citizens.

They were received in Buea by South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai before taken to the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Centre for the South West region.

Before their departure to the Centre, the ten separatists reportedly asked for forgiveness from the nation and urged their brothers who are still in the bushes to drop their arms and reconcile with the nation.

Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai on his part reassured them of Government support at all levels so as to better their conditions in and out of the Centres.

This is the third time some Ambazonia fighters are reportedly dropping their weapons since the holding of the just-ended Major National Dialogue convened by President Paul Biya to seek lasting solutions to the Anglophone crisis.