Cameroon: “The Guardian Post” fetes two decades of excellent journalism

Cameroon’s lone English-language daily, The Guardian Post has reiterated its resolve to continue serving the public with accurate information in order to help them make informed choices.

The commitment was taken by the staff and management of the media organ last Friday, September 3 during celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of the paper.

Readers of the paper from various walks of life joined the team to celebrate the milestone last Friday, September 4 at the Yaounde City Council Hall.

It was an opportunity for the Publisher, Christian Ngah Mbipgo to take his guests back two decades ago to the creation of the paper; a moment a described as tough and humble beginnings which challenged him to keep going.

“Looking at our humble beginnings and the road we have covered so far, I can only say that we have achieved more than what we thought we could achieve from the creation of the paper,” Christian Ngah said.

“I like to talk about the fact that we started the paper with FCFA 150,000 as capital and 20 years after we have a printing press of our own, we are the only English-language daily in Cameroon, we are the only paper in Cameroon that publishes six times and above all we are lodged in our own structure. We are also able to employ at least 48 Cameroonians,” the Publisher added.

Looking forward to the future after 20 years, he said the objective is to now move from 12 to 16 pages, all coloured as well as publishing a Saturday edition.

On his part, Ntumfor Barrister Nico Halle, a fervent reader of the paper and Chairman of the anniversary celebration praised the paper for daring to uncover under reported stories and bring to the public. He challenged them to stand firm and maintain their position which they have carved in the media landscape in Cameroon.

The anniversary celebration was an opportunity for The Guardian Post team to present the fifth edition of its magazine which focused on the road covered by the paper in the past two decades.