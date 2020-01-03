The Head Office of Cameroon’s lone English-Language daily The Guardian Post was burgled on New Year’s Day, sources have confirmed.

Late at night, men of the underworld broke into the premise of The Guardian Post situated at the Efoulan neighbourhood in Yaounde, taking away valuable items.

“They forced opened the door of the news room, taking away my hard drive, laptop, and that of another colleague before taking off,” Mua Patrick, Editor at The Guardian Post said.

On his part, Solomon Tembang, Managing Editor of the Guardian Post said all attempts to break into the office of the Publisher Ngah Christian were futile.

Investigations have been opened to track down the perpetrators, he added.

The burglary comes just under two weeks to the launch of The Guardian Post’s brand new head office building at the Efoulan neighbourhood.