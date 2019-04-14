Cameroon: Theme for May 20 celebrations revealed

The theme for this year’s edition of the National Day celebrated on May 20 has been revealed.

The day will be celebrated under the theme: ” Unity in diversity, a major asset of the Cameroonian people in their determined move towards emergence.”

The theme stresses on unity in diversity at a time when the country’s peace has been under serious threats with the crisis is the North West and South West regions of the country for the past two years.

The recent social political crisis involving the Cameroon Renaissance Movement has equally led to the apparent rident of hate speech and tribalism threatening the nation’s unity.

Thus various stakeholders have been called upon to spread the theme as a means to kick out any division and foster national unity.