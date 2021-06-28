Cameroon: Thousands of families around Douala Airport rendered homeless

Thousands of families living at the New town Aeroport neighbourhood in Douala have been rendered homeless after their houses were demolished by Council workers over the weekend.

The victims have been residing in the area for over 30 years without any legal land document.

The demolition exercise meant to de-congest the entrance into Douala International Airport took place last Saturday June 26 after slight confrontations between the population of the Douala Aeroport neighbourhood and Council agents.

The former protested against an imminent demolition process by blocking the main entrance to the neighbourhood with burning tires.

Elements of law and order later on stormed the place and dispersed the protesting population with the use of water cannons and six boys believed to have spearheaded the protest action were arrested.

Few minutes later, the bulldozers began bringing down the houses, rendering more than one thousand families homeless.

After the demolition, Hon. Cabral Libii visited the site and promised to channel their pleas to the powers that be.

This is the second phase of the demolition process of houses around the New town Aeroport neighbourhood in Douala.

The first phase took place in January 2021

Just like the second phase, the first one was accompanied by violent confrontations between the population and the security forces. The former complained they are never relocated.