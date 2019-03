Published on 23.03.2019 at 18h14 by Journalducameroun

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Comoros three nil on Saturday at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.

Goals from skipper Eric Maxime Choupo Moting, Christian Bassogo and substitute Clinton Njie sealed Cameroon’s spot for the showppiece in Egypt later this year.