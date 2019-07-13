Sport › Other sports

Cameroon thrash hosts Egypt to reach African Volleyball Championship finals

Published on 14.07.2019 at 00h42 by JournalduCameroun

Cameroon's Women volleyball team will face Kenya on Sunday

Cameroon’s Women volleyball team have qualified for the finals of the African Volleyball Championships after defeating hosts Egypt on Saturday by three sets to zero.

The volleyball Lionesses ease past the Egyptians to set up a final berth against Kenya who will be hoping to overthrow the defending champions.

The Lionesses won the first set of their semi finals 25-23, before a four point margin in the second set, 25-21 and closing the game up in the third set 25-18.

Three sets to zero was the same score Kenya recorded against Senegal as both sides now look to a showdown in Sunday’s final.

