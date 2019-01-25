Cameroon: Three arrested over bullet-trafficking in Mamfe

At least three persons have been arrested along the Cameroon-Nigerian border for allegedly trafficking amunition into the country, security sources have said.

The three who are under custody were arrested in Mamfe on Wednesday January 23 with on board a travel agency heading for Bamenda in the North West region of Cameroon.

Security sources say the bullets were transported in a bags of groundnuts unfortunately, failed to reach their destination as they were intercepted by the Mamfe Gendarmerie Legion.

The three suspects have been kept under custody while the two buses have equally been held at the station as security forces open investigations.