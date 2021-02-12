Cameroon: Three children from same family perish in fire incident in Dschang, West region

Three children from the same family are said to have lost their lives in a fire that consumed their home last night in Dschang, West region of Cameroon.

Sources say the mother locked the children at home and went to attend a wake before the unfortunate situation happened while they were asleep.

When the fire broke out, fire fighters were alerted but came too late to save the children whose fate had already been sealed.

This tragic incident reminds us of a more tragic one that occurred last January 27 in Dschang where in fifty-six people were sent to their early grave after their bus crashed into a truck transporting fuel and went up in flames.