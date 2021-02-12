Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Three children from same family perish in fire incident in Dschang, West region

Published on 12.02.2021 at 15h27 by journal du Cameroun

(c) copyright

Three children from the same family are said to have lost their lives in a fire that consumed their home last night in Dschang, West region of Cameroon.

Sources say the mother locked the children at home and went to attend a wake before the unfortunate situation happened while they were asleep.

When the fire broke out, fire fighters were alerted but came too late to save the children whose fate had already been sealed.

This tragic incident reminds us of a more tragic one that occurred last January 27 in Dschang where in fifty-six people were sent to their early grave after their bus crashed into a truck transporting fuel and went up in flames.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top