Cameroon: Three Chinese mining companies banned

Cameroon’s Ministry of Industry, Mines and Technological Development has announced it has halted the mining operations of three Chinese companies for non-compliance with contractual terms.In a statement on Saturday, it said the companies namely, Hong Kong, Peace Mining and Lu, and Lang will no longer perform gold panning activities in the region of East-Cameroon, and that their officials have been asked to pack their bags and leave.

It appeared from the statement that Hong Kong company did not have documents authorizing it to carry out mining activities.

As for the Peace Mining and Lu and Lang companies, their departure is linked to a series of conflicts recorded between their employees and local populations which have resulted in deaths, in addition to the non-respect of the environment, according to the statement.

These companies reportedly contributed significantly to the degradation of the environment through the diversion of rivers, and obstruction of rivers by mud, which has had a negative impact on agriculture and livestock.

According to some NGOs, the gold exploitation activities in Cameroon of Chinese companies had caused the death of 34 people in 2017.

Besides, just for the first three months of the current year, several people have died as a result of landslides and land erosion.