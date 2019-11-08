Cameroon: Three die, crushed by vehicle of former Defence Minister in centre region

At least three people are reported dead and some others wounded following a road accident that occurred this Friday in the locality of Nkolmetet in Mbalmayo, Centre region of Cameroon involving the vehicle of Cameroon’s former Defence Minister Remy Ze Meka.

According to reports, a vehicle heading to Mbalmayo and having on board former defence boss Remy Ze Meka lost control at the level of Nkolmetet.

In the process, the vehicle is said to have crushed to death three people, a man and two women and injured some others, leaving the population in total dismay.

Reports say after the accident, the former State man was taken to the Nkolmetet Gendarmerie Brigade for protection, fearing the wrath of the residents of the area.

Remy Ze Meka served as Defence Minister from 2004 to 2009 succeeding to Laurent Esso, the current Minister of Justice and keeper of the seal. He was then replaced in 2009 by Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo’o.