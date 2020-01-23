Cameroon: Three die in road accident in Douala

Three persons have lost their lives in a road accident that occurred yesterday January 22, 2020 in Bonaberi, Douala IV Subdivision in the Littoral region of Cameroon, sources have said.

According to sources, the incident involving a commercial bike and a heavy-loaded truck happened around Carrefour Mutzik precisely opposite the St Louis Nursing School in Bonaberi in Douala IV.

The three victims who were on board the commercial bike were reportedly crushed by the tuck heavy loaded with gravels and said to be on high speed. Sources say the later’s brakes failed.

Two of the victims died on the spot meanwhile the third one, a lady reportedly died on her way to the hospital.

The truck driver whom sources say attempted to run away after the accident was apprehended and is currently under detention.

Security forces later on stormed the place to take stock of the situation and re-establish traffic low that had been paralysed due to the incident.