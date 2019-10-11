At least three persons are reported to have died in Mbanga, Mungo Division, Littoral Region on Friday October 11, sources have confirmed.

According to sources, the accidednt involved three vehicle with a mini truck crashing into a vehicle transporting tomatoes with the vehicle in turn crashing into a lorry.

Sources say the driver of the vehicle died on the spot and one other occupant passed away while tye drivers of the other two vehicles sustained injuries.

Other occupants of the three vehicles who sustained injuries were transported to a medical facility in Mbanga for treatment, sources said.