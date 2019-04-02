Cameroon:Three gendarmes injured as suspected Ambazonia fighters attack Littoral region again

At least three elements of the national gendarmerie were injured on Monday April 1 by suspected Ambazonia fighters during an attack in the locality of Penda Mboko, Littoral Region.

Sources say gunmen suspected to be Ambazonia separatist fighters launched an attacked at about 9am on Monday around a security checkpoint at the Kombe market opening fire and injuring three gendarmes.

The shootout lasted for about thirty minutes before a back up arrived and succeeded to push back the attackers, security sources said.

However, the whereabouts of a police officer who was equally on duty during the attack is still unknown, sources said.

This is at least the fifth attack in the Mungo Division carried out by suspected armed separatist fighters since the escalation of the conflict in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

Monday’s attack comees just over a week after one of the rebel leaders of the Ambazonia Defence Forces(ADF) declared they are “taking the war into the French speaking regions” of the country.