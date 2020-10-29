Cameroon: Three injured in building collapse in Douala

Life › Life

Published on 29.10.2020 at 18h03 by journal du Cameroun

Three persons are reported to have been injured after a building collapsed at the New Bell neighbourhood in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon early this Thursday October 29.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Carrefour Monkam behind the New Bell Central prison at about 7am.

Thanks to the timely intervention of the population and fire fighting elements, victims were rescued.

Fortunate enough for those present on the site by the time of the collapse, nobody died.

Just like numerous other building collapsed in most cities in Cameroon, locals have attributed the incident to poor building techniques.

