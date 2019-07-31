Cameroon: Three injured in explosion in Yaounde

Three persons have been severely injured in a controversial explosion that occurred last night at the Tsinga Dubai neighbourhood in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde, reports have said.

According to reports from the Ministry of defence whose elements went down to the scene after the incidence, its origin is attributed to a deep fryer that exploded in a commercial site at the Tsinga neighbourhood, close to a bar where in was found a grenade.

This version contradicts that of alleged witnesses who say it resulted from a grenade explosion from a drinking spot in that same area. This version further indicates that the grenade was placed in the drinking spot by an individual meanwhile the place was full of clients.

The grenade later on exploded, leaving three injured. The victims were identified as Bertrang Tchuente 36, Ousmanou Ruben 17 and Baba Ernest, 17 years old.