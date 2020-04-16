Cameroon: Three-month old baby tests positive of Coronavirus

A three month old baby has tested positive of the Coronavirus in Cameroon, the Minister of Public Health has announced.

During a briefing at the National Assembly in Yaounde on Thursday Morning, Dr Malachie Manaouda revealed the baby was infected by the breasfeeding mother who had tested positive.

The Public Health Minister equally said the number of Coronavirus cases in Cameroon stand at929, amongst them health workers while while 21 persons have died so far and more than 200 cured.

He also addded that out of the 929 cases, 374 are hospitalised and 30 are breathing artificially with the assistance of ventilators.

The case of the infected three-month old baby comes after the delivery of two babies whose mothers had tested positive of the Coronavirus.